One man taken to hospital after vehicle vs. tree accident

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Green Bay police say one man was taken to the hospital after he crashed his vehicle into a tree Saturday.

Around 1 p.m., officials said they were called to the report of a vehicle vs. tree accident on the 1700 block of Western Ave.

Officials said the driver was an 83-year-old man from Green Bay. The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The current condition of the driver is unknown. No one else was injured and police are still investigating the cause of the accident.