One man taken to hospital following dirt bike accident

KEWAUNEE,Wis. (WFRV) — Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department said one man was taken to the hospital following a dirt bike accident.

Officials said on Saturday, July 27 at 4:57 p.m., they received a call about a man who sustained head injuries from the accident at the Riverview ATV Park in Kewaunee.

Members of the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, West Kewaunee First Responders, Kewaunee Fire & Rescue and Eagle III all responded to the scene.

The victim was a 28-year-old New Franken man who was located in the far south east corner of the trail system.

Officials used their ATV and a Kewaunee Rescue sled was to move the victim to a nearby field where Eagle III landed. He was taken to Aurora BayCare Medical Center with not life-threatening injuries.