WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced four Wisconsin teachers have been named a finalist for the 2022 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

This award is considered the highest honor given out by the government to science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science teachers.

Jessica Meacham from Southern Door County School District

Jessica Meacham, a 4K-5th grade STEAM teacher at Southern Door Elementary School in Brussels (Door County) was one of the four nominated for the award.

Meacham also has a website that’s dedicated to students and teachers with the goal of providing free resources and ideas. You can find a wide variety of topics from behavior in the classroom to organizing a presentation.

Each Wisconsin finalist will submit an application that will be judged at the national level by a committee from the National Science Foundation. There will be one teacher awarded in mathematics and one teacher awarded in science.

Winners will also receive a monetary prize of $10,000 alongside professional development opportunities. They’ll also be honored at an award ceremony in Washington D.C.

For a complete list of nominations, click here.