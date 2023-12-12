OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – One woman’s memory is living on through the Nativity sets she collected during her lifetime.

“Most people when they come down here for the first time, they’re like ‘wow I didn’t expect this,'” said Lisa-Marie Wesenberg with Algoma Methodist United Church in Oshkosh. “Most people in Oshkosh don’t know anything about this, it’s kind of the best kept secret in Oshkosh.”

In the basement of the Algoma Methodist United Church in Oshkosh there are over 1000 different Nativity sets. At one point, they all belonged to the same woman Mildred Turner of Omro.

After facing personal hardships including having to quit the teaching job she loved after falling ill, Turner began to collect Nativity sets telling her friends and family that she wasn’t going to have a blue Christmas. This was in 1988.

Her collection grew to 600 sets before she decided to donate the entire thing to the Algoma Methodist United Church where she was a parishioner. The agreement was that items couldn’t get sold or removed from the premises and that the collection must be open to the public all year round.

Before she passed away in 2007, she donated over 1000 sets. Turner’s friend Karen Fonstad designed the cases that now house the Nativity sets. She also helped to install them into the church’s basement.

The sets come from all over the world, are all different sizes, and made with everything from wax to yarn. Craig Blumer, who gives guided tours of the collection, said it’s a reminder that there are Christians all around the world.

‘She put in the work as well as the people in the church who have continued to take care of it in the decades since the original gift,” said Blumer.

The church offers free guided tours of the Nativity sets all year round. All they ask is that people call ahead before their tour.

“We’re very fortunate that Mildred went to our church and that she did this and collected it,” said Blumer.

“I hope they (people who visit) can appreciate how special it is,” said Wesenberg. “Take the time to see that there’s pieces from all over the world.”