Miron Construction works on the Lambeau Field video boards, which are set for an upgrade ahead of the 2023/24 season.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are making progress on several construction projects aimed at enhancing the fan experience, including the addition of two new main video boards in the Lambeau Field bowl.

Funded in part by the team’s recent stock sale from 2021-2022, the new video boards, along with the auxiliary video displays on the east and west sides of the bowl and are being manufactured and installed by Daktronics, a South Dakota-based company and industry leader in audiovisual systems and implementation.

Both high-resolution end zone video boards will offer one of the few 4K displays in professional football. Compared to the previous video boards, they will be 20% wider, measuring 100,500 square feet at 48 feet high and nearly 220 feet wide.

The displays are also HDR-capable and feature industry-leading environmental protection to keep them operating as expected in the Green Bay weather.

Local 5 News caught up with Mike Moynihan, the Director of Facility Operations for the Green Bay Packers, who explained how excited he is to show off the new project to the Packer faithful.

“When they walk into the stadium, they’re going to see two boards, one at the north end and one at the south end, and they have grown from 110 feet by 48 feet to 220 feet by 48 feet,” explained Moynihan. “They are 4K boards, and I believe that we’re one of the first in the NFL.”

The previous boards were coming up ten years of age, which doesn’t sound that old, but with the way technology is moving, they were in need of replacement.

“They have worn out,” said Moynihan. “There was a lot of service work to them, and then you have to kind of balance what you’re putting into and getting new.”

Moynihan continued to tell Local 5 News that he expects the boards to be put in within the next couple of months, barring any setbacks.