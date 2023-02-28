EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – A traffic stop in western Wisconsin resulted in almost five pounds of methamphetamine getting seized.

The Eau Claire Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a seizure of drugs. A West Central Drug Task Force (WCDTF) investigation led to a traffic stop where nearly five pounds of methamphetamine was seized.

Authorities estimate the street value of the drugs is $118,000. It was mentioned that this is one of the ‘largest drug seizures in the history of the WCDTF.

The WCDTF is a multi-jurisdictional unit that does high-volume narcotics investigations across the region.

There was no information on if there were any arrests or if charges were filed. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.