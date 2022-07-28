(WFRV) – Winnebago County Sheriff John Matz joined Local 5 and discussed multiple topics including the semi-truck crash in Vinland and an update on the paddleboat incident.

Matz said that in his 32 years in law enforcement, it was one of ‘the most horrific’ events that the department has ever responded to. He asked the public to be patient and careful about making comments on social media.

The powerboat and paddleboat crash in Winnebago County is working its way through the criminal justice system. Matz mentioned that charges have been referred, and the case needs to be worked through.

He did say that he was surprised there weren’t more serious injuries.

Social media helped in the incident, but Matz did say that misinformation can detract from the good it provides. Matz also wants boaters to be careful on the waterways.

With EAA bringing in thousands of people to the area, Matz says they know how to handle the event. Preparedness is one thing he said helps the department.