One of the two jackpot-winning Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – There were two winning tickets for the $600+ million Powerball jackpot, and one of them happened to be drawn in Wisconsin.

According to Powerball’s website, there were two jackpot-winning tickets that matched five main numbers and the Powerball. Those two winning tickets were sold in Wisconsin and California.

The total jackpot for this drawing was 632,600,000. The drawing was on Jan. 5.

Both of the winners can each claim a lump sum prize of $316,300,000.

To date, Wisconsin has reportedly had 19 jackpot winners. That is the fourth-most in the country behind only Minnesota, Missouri and Indiana.

At this time, the Wisconsin Lottery has not identified the winner, as the most recent winner was Victoria from Pelican Lake who won $50,000 from Powerball on Dec. 2.

