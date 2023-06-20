MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – One of Wisconsin’s prominent transportation companies will be laying off up to 200 of its employees after missing out on a key contract.

According to a letter sent to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD), Badger Bus Lines is planning to reduce its workforce, whose sole work was providing contract services to the students and families of the Madison Metro School District.

The school district opted to go with First Student, who was awarded a five-year contract.

As a result, the planned reduction in the workforce will take effect on August 18. Official company notification was transmitted to affected employees on Monday, June 19.

“It is with extreme displeasure I regret having to inform your offices that due to not being awarded the Madison Metro School District (MMSD) student transportation contract for School Year 23-24, Badger Bus Lines is forced to reduce the Badger Bus Lines employee workgroup,” stated Badger Bus in the letter sent to the DWD.

Badger Bus officials say it is possible that employees affected may gain employment in other transportation services, including with First Student, but those arrangements have not come to fruition as of the notice.

Additional information may become available at a later date and as the days unfold, but for now, no further details were provided.

