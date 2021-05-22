FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

One person and dog found dead inside home after Appleton house fire

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person and one dog are dead after a house fire took place in the City of Appleton on Saturday morning.

According to the Grand Chute Fire Department, just after 8:30 a.m., multiple local fire agencies responded to the 2000 block E. Wisconsin Avenue for a report of smoke in a house.

Upon arrival, crews made entry into the home and reported finding smoke in the building with no flames present. Firefighters say that the fire had mostly burned itself out prior to the fire their arrival.

Officials say that a person and a dog were discovered dead inside the home. No firefighter injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Grand Chute Fire Department, Grand Chute Police Department, and Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

The Grand Chute Fire Department reminds all residents to check their smoke alarms monthly to ensure notification of a fire in the home.

