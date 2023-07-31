GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say that one person has been arrested after “numerous” vehicles were reported to be intentionally damaged during Friday’s Timber Rattlers game.

In a release from the Grand Chute Police Department, Police responded at 8:41 p.m. to Fox Cities Stadium on July 28 after reports of a number of vehicles being damaged.

There is no word on the extent of the damage done or the total number of vehicles damaged as police say more victims continue to come out as the investigation continues.

Authorities say one man has been arrested and is currently being held at the Outagamie County Jail in relation to this incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Grand Chute Police Department.