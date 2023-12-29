GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Eighth grader Grace Dreier is out for a family walk, shopping with her family. But in 2024, she plans to do a lot of running.

“I want to get faster in my mile time on track,” Grace said. “I would like to keep running through the winter instead of just stopping and picking it back up. I’m going to high school next year, I would like to be a little faster so hopefully I can make varsity.”

Grace has set some big goals for herself as she tries to shave a minute off her mile time. Meanwhile, Liza Margelofsky, a Bellin Fitness Bellevue team fitness coordinator, is helping others get back up to speed post-surgery.

“We always just remind people to start gradually, that sometimes when they try to do too much at one time it becomes too much to maintain and quickly falls away,” she said. “They should think about, maybe what can they fit into their schedule or make room for in their schedule so that they can be consistent. So if it’s one day a week, great, and then they can slowly add from there.”

Margelofsky is preparing for an influx of New Year’s resolution-makers at her location, but all too often, that buzz tapers off.

“I think everywhere sees an increase [of people working out]. It doesn’t always happen the first day though, within the first couple of weeks is when we see people return to fitness,” she said. “We see people try to come for everyday, we see them for five days and then we don’t ever see them again. So we’d love to have people come every Monday or every Wednesday or maybe a couple days a week.”

Margelofsky said it does not have to be a strenuous workout; parking farther away from an entrance or taking the stairs instead of the elevator are great ways to start to be more active. And for those looking for a fully-fledged workout, there are two things that cannot be forgotten.

“I would highly encourage people to just look at their day to day and see where they can fit in a little more movement into their day,” she said. “Every good workout starts with a warmup and a cooldown to finish. And then just make sure you’re staying in your range of what you know you can and can’t do.”

Not everyone is focused on physical health, as Russ Sohr hopes to make a difference in people’s mental health in 2024.

“To be the light for other people, help raise them up,” he said. “Because I’ve been in the darkness. It’s dark, don’t like it. Pulled myself out with the help of good people and am paying it forward. One person at a time, one interaction at a time.”