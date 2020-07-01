One person critically injured after dump truck hits car in Village of Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is critically injured after a dump truck strikes a car in the Village of Bellevue on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at around 4 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Lime Kiln Road at the intersection of Bower Creek Road.

Upon initial investigation, deputies determined a dump truck was traveling on Lime Kiln Road when it struck a car that was on Bower Creek Road attempting to cross the road.

Officials reported that one person sustained critical injuries from the incident.

Law enforcment reported that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash at this time.

Lime Kiln Road will remain closed until late Wednesday evening while deputies investigate the crash.

Local 5 will update this story as it develops.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5