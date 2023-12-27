POLK, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after being hit by a semi-truck on Interstate 41 Wednesday morning in the small town of Polk.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement responded to the scene on Interstate 41 northbound and Sherman Road around 7:45 a.m.

Officials believe the male victim was hit by the semi-truck in the middle of traffic lanes. The semi-truck driver was uninjured, remained on scene, and has been fully cooperative with investigators.

Officers from the Slinger Police Department had been sent to the area just before the fatal accident for a possible person in distress on the Sherman Road overpass.

No additional information on the events surrounding this incident is being released at this time, and officials believe Interstate 41 northbound will remain closed for a little while longer.