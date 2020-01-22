One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Winnebago County

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating an officer-involved shooting by the Village of Fox Crossing and the City of Appleton border from Tuesday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team was called to the 800 block of Grove St. to question a person regarding multiple crimes, and who was wanted for existing felony warrants.

When the SWAT Team arrived, an officer-involved shooting took place.

Officials say the person wanted for questioning in the incident is dead and there is no threat to the community.

The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the State of Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal investigation.

Authorities say more information will be released on Wednesday.