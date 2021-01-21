WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

One person dead after pedestrian vs. semi accident in Green Lake Co.

TOWN OF BROOKLYN, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after an accident involving a pedestrian and semi in Green Lake County.

The incident happened on Wednesday, January 20 at 1:49 p.m. on CTH K, east of Craig Road.

A preliminary investigation shows that a person had exited a vehicle and went into the path of the semi.

Green Lake County Sheriff’s responded to the crash and transported the pedestrian to a landing zone by ambulance and was then flown to ThedaCare Neenah by helicopter. The person died from their injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash is being investigated by Green Lake County Sheriff’s at this time.

