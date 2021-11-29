One person dead after SUV fails to stop at a stop sign in Calumet County

BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead and three people are injured following a crash on Highway 57 in Brillion.

According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 28 around 7:30 p.m., authorities received multiple calls about a two-vehicle crash on Highway 57 at Man Cal Road in Brillion. An SUV reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign and hit another SUV.

Authorities say that the SUV that didn’t stop at the stop sign was driven by a 50-year-old man. He died from his injuries at the scene. The other vehicle in the crash was driven by a 54-year-old woman.

The woman and her two passengers (both who were 54-year-old women) were transported to a local hospital.

Multiple agencies helped the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office at the scene. The incident is still under investigation.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.