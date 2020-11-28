NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

One person dead in Marinette Co. after officer-involved shooting

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) One person is dead after an officer involved shooting in the Town of Amberg Friday morning.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for an indivdiual in a domestic incident. While responding to the incident, they attempted to make contact with the person who was sitting in a vehicle.

According to the Department of Justice, the person drove off in the vehicle, after a short distance, they showed a firearm.

A sheriff’s deputy fired their weapon at the man, hitting him. They began life-saving measures, but he died due to injuries.

No law enforcement personnel or other individuals were injured during the incident.

The involved officer from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on administrative duty, per department policy.

The investigation is ongoing by the Department of Justice – Division of Criminal Investigation.

