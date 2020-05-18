1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

One Person Dead, Oconto Deputies Involved in Death

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SURING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating an incident that led Oconto deputies to use deadly force, in the area of Suring at 7:00 p.m., on Sunday.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a subject with warrants was at a residence. After police gained consent to search the residence, the subject was found in possession of a firearm.

During the incident, deputies used deadly force with their firearms. The subject was shot, and died at the scene.

Deputies involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, according to department policy.

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading the investigation and has assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol. DCI is continuing to review evidence from the incident and will involve the Oconto County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

No further information is available at this time.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"