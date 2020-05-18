One Person Dead, Oconto Deputies Involved in Death

SURING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating an incident that led Oconto deputies to use deadly force, in the area of Suring at 7:00 p.m., on Sunday.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a subject with warrants was at a residence. After police gained consent to search the residence, the subject was found in possession of a firearm.

During the incident, deputies used deadly force with their firearms. The subject was shot, and died at the scene.

Deputies involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, according to department policy.

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading the investigation and has assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol. DCI is continuing to review evidence from the incident and will involve the Oconto County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

No further information is available at this time.

