FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Fond du Lac have identified two suspects in relation to a Sunday night shooting that killed one person and injured two others.

In a release from the Fond du Lac Police Department, Police responded to the Maplewood Commons near Martin Avenue and East Pioneer Road at 6:50 p.m. after the dispatch center received multiple calls reporting a shooting.

The first officers on the scene found three victims, a 20-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man, and a 49-year-old man. All three victims were taken to a local hospital.

In another release, police say that one of the three victims has died and the other two are critically injured.

The suspects reportedly fled from the scene on foot and have not yet been found. However, police have identified two suspects who they believe are involved in the shooting.



Antonio K. Johnston (17)

Courtesy of the Fond du Lac Police Department Parise E. Larry Jr.

The Fond du Lac Police Department has entered temporary Felony warrants for 17-year-old Antonio K. Johnston and 14-year-old Parise E. Larry Jr.

Police are warning that anyone who intentionally aids and abets the two suspects will also be held accountable.

If you see either of the suspects, police say do not try to apprehend them instead contact either the Fond du Lac Police Department (920-906-555) or Lead Detective Nick Hahn (920-322-3721).

At this time, no other details are available and the incident is under investigation.

Local Five will update this story as more information is released.