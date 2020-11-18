One person dead, two others injured in triple accident on I-41

TOWN OF NEKIMI, Wis. (WFRV) – One person has died after three vehicles collided on I-41 Tuesday night in Winnebago County.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s office, officers responded to the accident at around 9:15 p.m.

One of the vehicles did start on fire as a result of the crash, the driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other drivers were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. Their condition is not known at this time.

No names are being released pending notification to those involved in the crash.

The accident is under investigation.