One person dies after crashing into parked Fire Truck

LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person died in an accident that involved a parked Fire Truck from the Lawrence Fire Department Wednesday night.

Around 10:30 pm Wednesday, the Hobart Lawrence police and fire units were working to clear a crash that happened on I-41 southbound, near county highway S in the Town of Lawrence.

A second car crash happened near the original crash scene, when a Ford Escape collided with the back end of a parked Lawrence Fire Truck. The truck was assisting crews working on the original crash.

The fire truck was occupied by one fire fighter who did not recieve any injuries from the crash. The Ford Escape did sustain front-end damage and held a single driver.

The driver was a 29-year-old woman from Appleton, who was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no known cause of the crash at this time.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

