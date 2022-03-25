LIMA, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash in Sheboygan County left one person dead and four others injured, one of which was airlifted to Children’s Hospital.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, on March 25 around 9:45 a.m., a call came in for a two-vehicle crash. When authorities arrived they found that five people were injured. One of the vehicles was reportedly rolled over.

The driver of the rolled-over vehicle was by herself and was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the other vehicle was airlifted to Children’s Hospital for a head injury.

The other three passengers were taken to local hospitals for minor injuries. The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash with the sheriff’s office.

There was no additional information provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.