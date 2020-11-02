FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

One person dies in car crash in Dodge County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOWN OF PORTLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a car crash near Dodge County Sunday night.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s office, authorities responded to a single vehicle car crash in the Town of Portland Sunday night.

A Jeep Cherokee was traveling north on County Highway G when the vehicle failed to stay with a curve. The vehicle then went into the ditch where it hit a driveway culvert before stopping in the ditch.

The driver was a Reeseville man, was extricated by rescue personnel and transported to Watertown Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Xavier girls tennis caps off unprecedented season with state title

High School Sports Xtra - Luxemburg-Casco, Howards Grove volleyball; Roncalli/Two Rivers soccer headed to state

High School Sports Xtra - Kaukauna wins Game of the Week as coach Matt Binsfeld reunites with Wrightstown

High School Sports Xtra - Kaukauna wins Game of the Week as coach Matt Binsfeld reunites with Wrightstown

Roncalli/Two Rivers earns first state berth in program history

Luxemburg-Casco punches third straight ticket to state volleyball