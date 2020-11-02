One person dies in car crash in Dodge County

TOWN OF PORTLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a car crash near Dodge County Sunday night.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s office, authorities responded to a single vehicle car crash in the Town of Portland Sunday night.

A Jeep Cherokee was traveling north on County Highway G when the vehicle failed to stay with a curve. The vehicle then went into the ditch where it hit a driveway culvert before stopping in the ditch.

The driver was a Reeseville man, was extricated by rescue personnel and transported to Watertown Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.