One person dies in car crash in Dodge County

TOWN OF PORTLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a car crash near Dodge County Sunday night.
According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s office, authorities responded to a single vehicle car crash in the Town of Portland Sunday night.
A Jeep Cherokee was traveling north on County Highway G when the vehicle failed to stay with a curve. The vehicle then went into the ditch where it hit a driveway culvert before stopping in the ditch.
The driver was a Reeseville man, was extricated by rescue personnel and transported to Watertown Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The crash is under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
