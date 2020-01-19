One person displaced after apartment fire in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) — One person in Fond du Lac was displaced from their apartment after it caught fire Saturday evening.

Around 5:53 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue was dispatched to the Portland Square Apartments located at 55 N. Portland St. for the report of smoke on the 2nd floor level.

Arriving fire crews were immediately directed to a 3rd floor level apartment where a fire was found in the living room area inside unit #322.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire and assisted with the evacuation of several occupants of the apartment building.

The fire was confined to the single apartment room and caused significant fire and smoke damage inside.

Minor damage occurred in the adjoining apartments.

The occupant of apartment #322 was not in the apartment at the time of the fire.

Firefighters say all occupants were evacuated safely from the building and there were no injuries.

The America Red Cross was called to the scene to assist one displaced apartment occupant.

Fire investigators are currently working to determine the cause of this fire.