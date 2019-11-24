One person displaced after house fire

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) — The Sheboygan Fire Department responded to a house fire which displaced one resident and caused around $10,000 in damages Friday night.

Around 7 p.m., the Sheboygan County 911 center received a report from a passerby of smoke coming from the roof of a house on the 2600 block of Elm Avenue.

Firefighters arrived on scene to an active house fire in a two-family residence.

Crews entered the home and extinguished the fire in the bedroom.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but firefighters rescued one cat.

One person was displaced, and the resident of the adjoining home was able to reenter their residence. The cause of the fire is under investigation.