One person ejected in single-vehicle rollover crash

TOWN OF HUSTIFORD, Wis. (WFRV) – A 20-year-old man was ejected in a rollover crash Thursday night, after the 20-year-old female driver swerved to avoid hitting a deer.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a single-vehicle rollover on Elmwood Road in the Town of Hustisford in Dodge County.

A preliminary investigation from the Sheriff’s Office shows that a Honda Pilot was driving westbound on Elmwood Road near Longview Road by a 20-year-old Neosho woman. A 20-year-old Brookfield man was riding in the passenger seat at the time of the crash.

The driver lost control of the car when she attempted to swerve to avoid hitting a deer and then entered the ditch, causing the vehicle to rollover and eject the 20-year-old passenger.

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Aurora Summit hospital. The passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted by the

Flight for Life helicoptor to Aurora Summit hospital.

Authorities believe that speed and not wearing a seat belt are contributing factors in this crash. The names of those involved are not being released at this time.

The crash is under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

