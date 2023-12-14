OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say one person was found dead following a house fire early Thursday morning in Oshkosh.

According to a release from the Oshkosh Fire Department, firefighters responded at 4:50 a.m. to reports of a home on fire at 1837 Ashland Street with people possibly still inside.

Officials say the first crews arrived on the scene at 4:54 a.m. and were faced with black smoke coming from the single-family home.

With some residents already outside after being alerted by working fire alarms, crews searched the home and said they found heavy smoke and free damage to the entire home before finding the body of one of the residents.

Officials say the family is being assisted by the Oshkosh Police Department’s Community Crisis Closet and the American Red Cross.

At this time no other details are available and the cause of the fire is under investigation.