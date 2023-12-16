SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Sheboygan responded to a stabbing incident on Huron Avenue on Saturday, which sent one person to the hospital and led to the arrest of another.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, officers were sent to the 900 block of Huron Avenue around 10:15 a.m. on December 16 for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, both people involved in the incident were found, including one person who had several stab wounds. That person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, later identified as a 38-year-old Sheboygan man, was arrested and referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office for charges of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

It was noted that the two people involved were known to one another and that there is no danger to the public.

No additional information has been provided. Local 5 will update this story when more details are released.