One person in custody for domestic violence incident that involved a weapon

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – One male was taken into custody after a domestic violence incident that involved Fond du Lac SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams.
Around 10:22 pm Sunday night, Fond du Lac Police responded to the 200 block of Morris Street for a domestic violence incident that involved a weapon.
The Fond du Lac Police Department SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams were activated due to some threats that were made. Authorities were able to get in contact with a male at the residence.
A little while later, the male had exited the home and was taken into custody. No one was injured during the incident, which included a child who was inside the home.
An investigation is underway into the incident.
