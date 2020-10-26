One person in custody for domestic violence incident that involved a weapon

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – One male was taken into custody after a domestic violence incident that involved Fond du Lac SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams.

Around 10:22 pm Sunday night, Fond du Lac Police responded to the 200 block of Morris Street for a domestic violence incident that involved a weapon.

The Fond du Lac Police Department SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams were activated due to some threats that were made. Authorities were able to get in contact with a male at the residence.

A little while later, the male had exited the home and was taken into custody. No one was injured during the incident, which included a child who was inside the home.

An investigation is underway into the incident.