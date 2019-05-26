One person injured after crashing motorcycle

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOWN OF SCOTT, Wis. (WFRV) -- The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office says one person sustained life-threatening injuries after crashing their motorcycle Saturday evening.

On Saturday May 25, 2019 at around 6:52 p.m., the Sheboygan County Emergency Communication Center received several 911 calls in reference to an motorcycle crash in the west 7800 block of County Road W in the Town of Scott.

Police say evidence at the scene revealed there was a single motorcycle operating east on County Road W at the time of the accident.

There was no passenger on the motorcycle. No other vehicles were involved and no other property was damaged.

The operator sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported via Orange Cross Paramedic Ambulance to Aurora Grafton with Flight for Life medics assisting them.

There is no other information being released at this time.