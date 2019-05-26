One person injured after crashing motorcycle
TOWN OF SCOTT, Wis. (WFRV) -- The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office says one person sustained life-threatening injuries after crashing their motorcycle Saturday evening.
On Saturday May 25, 2019 at around 6:52 p.m., the Sheboygan County Emergency Communication Center received several 911 calls in reference to an motorcycle crash in the west 7800 block of County Road W in the Town of Scott.
Police say evidence at the scene revealed there was a single motorcycle operating east on County Road W at the time of the accident.
There was no passenger on the motorcycle. No other vehicles were involved and no other property was damaged.
The operator sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported via Orange Cross Paramedic Ambulance to Aurora Grafton with Flight for Life medics assisting them.
There is no other information being released at this time.
More Stories
-
-
-
The Oneida community and Native American communities beyond Wisconsin…