GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were treated for injuries after a fire broke out in a garage.

The incident happened around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday on South Broadway Street. Green Bay Metro Fire Department was initially dispatched for a medical call for a person with burn injuries.

When crews arrived, they found the garage on fire.

Two people were treated at the scene, only one person was taken to a local hospital.

The fire is currently under investigation.