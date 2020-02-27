One person injured following Caledonia crash involving school bus

CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – The driver of a vehicle received non-life threatening injuries following a crash with a school bus in the Township of Caledonia on Wednesday.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a report of a crash between a passenger vehicle and a school bus at the intersection of Highway 45 and County Road W shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Officers say the school bus belongs to the New London School District. There were no injuries to anyone on the bus.

The condition of the driver of the passenger vehicle is unknown at this time.

No further information is available at this time.

