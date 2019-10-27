One person injured from garage fire, house and 2 vehicles total loss

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, (WFRV) — The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says a garage fire left the total loss of a house and two vehicles, along with leaving one person injured Sunday morning.

Fire crews say around 10:30 a.m., they responded to the report of a fire at a residence located at W726 Birchwood Dr. in the Town of Osceola.

Everyone evacuated safely from the residence.

No injuries were received as a result from the fire, but a family member was transported to St. Agnes Hospital for minor injuries not from the fire.

The family is currently being assisted by the Red Cross.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire is believed to have started as a result of a faulty extension cord in a nearby room in the garage, but the incident still remains under investigation.