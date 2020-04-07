One person injured in Green Bay shooting near Western Adobe Apartments

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man is in the hospital after being shot in Green Bay Tuesday afternoon.

In a phone call with WFRV Local 5, Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith says a report came in around 2 p.m. that a person had been shot in the 1600 block of Western Avenue. Chief Smith says the victim was found in the parking lot of the Western Adobe Apartments.

Chief Smith says the man was shot one time and is currently undergoing surgery as a result of the injuries.

Although several witnesses have come forward, officers are asking for the public’s help with any information regarding the shooting.

According to Chief Smith, further information will not be released at this time since the investigation is in its early stages.

