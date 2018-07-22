Local News

One Person is Dead Following a Motorcycle vs Car Crash in Shawano County

Posted: Jul 21, 2018 07:50 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 21, 2018 07:50 PM CDT

TOWN OF RICHMOND - One person is dead after a car versus motorcycle crash in Shawano County. 

The crash happened shortly after 11:30 Saturday morning. 

Officials responded to a crash on Hwy 29 at Hickory Road in the Town of Richmond. 

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. 

No other information is being released at this time. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

