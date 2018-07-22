One Person is Dead Following a Motorcycle vs Car Crash in Shawano County
TOWN OF RICHMOND - One person is dead after a car versus motorcycle crash in Shawano County.
The crash happened shortly after 11:30 Saturday morning.
Officials responded to a crash on Hwy 29 at Hickory Road in the Town of Richmond.
The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
No other information is being released at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.
