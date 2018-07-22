One Person is Dead Following a Motorcycle vs Car Crash in Shawano County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOWN OF RICHMOND - One person is dead after a car versus motorcycle crash in Shawano County.

The crash happened shortly after 11:30 Saturday morning.

Officials responded to a crash on Hwy 29 at Hickory Road in the Town of Richmond.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

No other information is being released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.