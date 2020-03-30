One person pronounced dead at scene of Waushara County car fire

WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One person has been pronounced dead at the scene of a car fire in the Town of Springwater.

According to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department, just after 2:30 Monday morning, deputies received a call that a vehicle was on fire on CTH K east of Alp Rd in the Town of Springwater.

The Waushara County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced one person dead at the scene.

In a phone call with Local 5, deputies, due to the ongoing investigation, would not confirm if the person died as a result of the fire, how the fire occurred, or if there were other passengers in the vehicle.

