One person shot in Oshkosh, PD continuing to investigate

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that happened in the 900 block of Greenwood Court.

The incident happened Tuesday, April 27 around 6:32 p.m. when officers were dispatched for a weapons call at a home on Greenwood Court. When they arrived they found an adult man with a gunshot wound, he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No one else was injured during the incident and the investigation is still active.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700 or contact them through the Relay app. If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime
Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or through the P3 App.

