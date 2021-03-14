GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

One person significantly injured after house fire in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was injured and four people are without a home after a fire Sunday afternoon around 3:55 p.m.

Green Bay Fire was dispatched to 1100 block of East Walnut St. for reports of heavy black smoke coming from the back of the house.

The one and a half story, two unit home had smoke and fire coming from the back of the house.

Green Bay Police were also helping residents get out of the home while the fire was going.

Crews had the fire under control in 10 minutes and fire medics helped a resident who was pulled from the fire. That person was taken to the hospital with significant injuries.

There was heavy fire, smoke and water damage to the back of the unit but very little damage to the front.

According to the fire department, the fire started in the living room and it’s estimated to be $30,000 in damages.

