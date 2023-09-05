SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One Sheboygan woman is dead and another woman is recovering from serious injuries after a car crashed into Lake Michigan late Monday night.

In a release, officers from the Sheboygan Police Department say they responded to the intersection of North 3rd Street and North Avenue at 11:30 p.m. for a reported single-vehicle crash.

Police say a sedan was headed east on North Avenue when it failed to follow the curve and left the roadway onto North 3rd Street before coming to rest in Lake Michigan.

A 37-year-old Sheboygan woman was killed in the crash and a 25-year-old Sheboygan woman was taken to the hospital with what officials called, “serious injuries.”

The names of both women have not yet been released and the police are continuing to investigate the crash.

Anyone with additional information related to this incident is asked to contact the Sheboygan Police Department.