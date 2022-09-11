SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two groups of people were involved in a fight on Saturday night in Sheboygan, which resulted in each group ‘discharging firearms.’

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, officers received a report of a disturbance just before 11:30 p.m. on September 10.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a witness who said two groups of people were involved in the altercation that occurred on the 2500 block of South Business Drive.

According to a release, one person involved suffered two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his lower body and was treated at a local hospital.

Officers say that a number of people were arrested after an investigation was conducted. Saying that two men from each group, all between the ages of 26-31, were taken to the Sheboygan County Detention Facility on criminal charges.

Two men were released pending further investigation and two firearms that were used during the incident have been seized.

The investigation is ongoing and officers are still in the process of trying to interview people who were involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheboygan Police at 920-459-3333.

Local 5 will update this story when more details are released.