One shot, injured in Waushara County hunting incident

COLOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are investigating after a person was shot in Waushara County.
At around 4:40 p.m. on Thanksgiving, the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting someone had been shot in a hunting incident near the intersection of Czech Avenue and 7th Court in the Town of Coloma.
The unidentified victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities report that the suspect and victim are not from the area.
The incident remains under investigation by both the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
