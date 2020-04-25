1  of  2
One-story residential home up in flames in Suamico

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire broke out in a one-story residential home on Friday afternoon.

The Suamico Fire Department says around 5 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire located on the 4000 blocks Sandburr Trail. Upon arrival, law enforcement says they found a one-story home with visible smoke and flames transpiring.

Firefighters estimate having controlled the fire in 30 minutes and report there were no injuries, however one dog is said to have died during the fire due to smoke inhalation during the incident.

Officials say the fire appeared to have started in the resident’s living room and around $4,000 of damage to the home and its contents was done.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Suamico Fire Department was assisted at the scene by Howard Fire, Pulaski Fire, and Green Bay Metro Fire. Other agencies assisting included the Brown County Sheriff’s Department and County Rescue Ambulance Service.

