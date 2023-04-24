NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is in custody after a shooting Sunday night in Neenah.

According to a release from the Neenah Police Department, Officers responded to reports of a disturbance and shots fired around 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of West Bell Street.

While investigating the disturbance, police say they were advised of a victim with gunshot wounds in the 1100 block of South Commercial Street.

Authorities say the two incidents are related and the Neenah Police Department Investigation Unit and SWAT team were called to the scene.

The Neenah Police Department says a suspect has been arrested in relation to the shooting and the incident is under investigation.

No other details were released. Local Five will update this story as more information is released.