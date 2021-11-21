One suspect detained by citizen during armed robbery in Fond du Lac, officials searching for another suspect

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is in custody after an armed robbery at the Kohls Department Store in Fond du Lac.

According to Fond du Lac Police, the incident happened Sunday, around 5:31 p.m. for reports of two men wearing masks entering the store. One suspect was armed with a hammer and began smashing the display cases of jewelry and began taking the jewelry.

While police were on their way, they were told the suspect was detained by a citizen. Once on scene, officials took the suspect, a 29-year-old, into custody.

The second suspect was able to get away and was last seen running north of the Kohls. He is described as a male, Hispanic with a medium build and was last seen wearing a yellow and green traffic vest and dark pants.

Officers were able to recover the stolen merchandise. No injuries to any customers or staff of Kohl’s were reported.

Anyone with information on this crime or the identity of the second suspect are asked to call the Fond du Lac Police Department Crime Alert at (920)322-3740.