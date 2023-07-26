LODI, Wis. (WFRV) – One teen was arrested and another had charges referred after allegedly driving a vehicle 100+ miles per hour, crashing, and then fleeing the scene early Tuesday morning in Columbia County.

In a release from the Lodi Police Department, an officer saw a 2004 Blue Cadillac Deville enter the City of Lodi shortly after 3:30 a.m. on State Highway 60 driving at a high rate of speed and with no visible taillights.

After an attempt to stop the vehicle, police say the vehicle fled and continued on State Highway 60 at speeds of over 100 miles per hour before crashing in a construction zone at State Highway 60 and I-39/90/94.

Two suspects reportedly fled the crash scene on foot leaving behind a 16-year-old girl who had suffered minor injuries from the crash. She was transported to a UW hospital for treatment.

Police say the vehicle in question was initially reported as stolen and it was later determined that the driver at the time of the incident was the owner’s 17-year-old son.

The two suspects, the 17-year-old son, and a 16-year-old boy, were eventually found at their home in Madison.

The 17-year-old son was then identified as Rufus L. Wilson and was taken to the Columbia County Jail on pending charges of knowingly fleeing and attempting to elude a law officer, reckless driving, and speeding.

The 16-year-old suspect was referred for charges to juvenile authorities in Dane County for resisting and obstructing.

No other information is available at this time.