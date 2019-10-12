One teenager in the hospital for serious injuries following vehicle crash

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) — The Sheboygan Police Department says one 13-year-old pedestrian is in the hospital for serious injuries sustained during a vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

Officials say around 2:09 p.m., police and the Sheboygan Fire Department responded to a crash at the intersection of N. 13th St, and School Ave. in Sheboygan.

They say a vehicle traveling northbound on N. 13th St., struck three legally parked vehicles and the teenage pedestrian. The 13-year-old was standing at the rear of the bumper by one of the parked vehicles.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was transported to Memorial Hospital in Sheboygan and then was transferred to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee by medical helicopter.

The 16-year-old, who was operating the vehicle, was taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.