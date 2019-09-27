One transported to hospital after Green Bay duplex fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Green Bay Metro Fire says a duplex has sustained fire damage in both garages, residences, and attic area following a Thursday evening fire.

Crews were dispatched to the 1300 block of Nelson Street around 6:17 p.m. for smoke and fire in a garage.

Officials say they were able to quickly extinguish the fire in under five minutes.

One person who tried to extinguish the fire was transported to the hospital with burns. Another person was treated on scene and released.

GBMFD says the fire originated in the garage and extended into the residence. Crews remained on scene conducting salvage and overhaul operations for two hours.

The cause and origin remain under investigation by the GBMFD Marshall’s division.