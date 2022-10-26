OSBORN, Wis. (WFRV) – A two-vehicle crash sent two people to local hospitals, after a pickup truck and a minivan collided in Outagamie County.

According to a release from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of WIS 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn.

When deputies arrived at the scene of the crash, they found that a driver of a minivan was trapped inside their vehicle, and another driver of a pickup truck was thrown from their vehicle.

After an initial investigation, deputies learned that the two vehicles collided in the intersection and that the pickup truck was traveling southbound on French Road, and that the minivan was going westbound on WIS 54.

Deputies state that the driver of the pickup truck was a teen and was flown to a local hospital via Theda Star helicopter.

The driver trapped inside the minivan was freed by Firemen and transported to a local hospital.

The roadway was closed for approximately 2 hours as emergency workers rendered aid to the injured and removed the vehicles.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Seymour Police Department, Seymour Rural Fire Department/First Responders, Seymour Rescue Ambulance, Black Creek Rescue Ambulance, and Theda Star Helicopter.

No other information was provided at this time.

Local 5 will update this story when new details are released.