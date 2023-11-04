MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a Manitowoc apartment on Saturday afternoon, and officers are still working on leads to identify the suspect.

According to the Manitowoc Police Department, the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on November 4 in the 2700 block of Viebahn Street.

The victim who was injured was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Officers are searching for the suspect and say that they have a description of them and are working on leads to identify them, the release notes.

Officers say they have no reason to believe that there is any further danger to the public.

The Manitowoc Police Department was assisted by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, Two Rivers Police Department and The Manitowoc Fire Department.

If anyone has any information relating to this incident, you are asked to contact Detective Pusel at 920-686-6597.

Local 5 will update this story when more details are available.